The electrification process of Ferrari goes smoothly. There is great expectation around the debut of the first full electric from the Maranello house: an appointment for 2025 with the reveal, before the market launch scheduled for the following year. These deadlines were confirmed by Benedetto Vigna, the CEO of the Prancing Horse, who, in addition to complimenting Tesla on the work done and the results obtained in recent years, also spoke to Bloomberg’s microphones about how Ferrari is pursuing its range decarbonisation strategy.

“I do not share the perception that we have been slower than our direct competitors when it comes to electrification. I think a company like ours shouldn’t impose any choice on customers, and that’s why we will continue to offer a mix of technology as long as it is feasible. This means that thermal, hybrid and all-electric models will continue to coexist.”, began Vigna. Confirming this approach is Ferrari’s decision to launch the new SUV in full green transition Thoroughbred available only with traditional engines: “This shows that there is still room for a mix of technology. We have filled the order book four times faster than our original plans, we have orders with delivery that will do well in 2024. However, I want to reiterate that the contribution that Purosangue will make to our deliveries will not exceed 20% during the entire model life cycle.

Vigna then spoke about the electrification of the automotive sector as a whole, noting that at a certain point some regulatory bodies decided that the community should enter the electric age, right or wrong. “Eventually this is what will happen – admitted the number one of Ferrari – Electrification is just a slice of the pie, there is just too much hype around it as well as the software and the debate about the need to consolidate the supply chain. Most people look too much at the technology itself, some people talk about things like axial flux, radial flux and power density, when the most important thing is customer perception. Electrifying cars is relatively easy from a technological point of view, the real challenge is to succeed convey the best emotion through a diet like this. Technology is just a tool and I think there is too much money invested in it, this happens because there is a lack of in-depth knowledge”.

The CEO of the Maranello house went on to talk about one potential threat for the luxury car segment as a whole more than for Ferrari alone: “I have no idea how the new generations will react to luxury goods, that’s why I’m paying close attention to sustainability and a real action plan to guarantee it. When I say we want to be carbon neutral by the end of the decade, I mean that by 2030 we want to drastically reduce emissions.”. Final comment on what will happen after Vigna: “What I would like to leave is a company where there is more power at all levels, whatever more unified. I want decisions to be made at all levels. There’s this tendency in Latino culture companies to wait for the boss to tell people what to do. Just do it, full stop.”