EU Commissioner Timmermans, guest of half an hour more, on RaiTre affirms the tiredness of the Russian people and the management class towards Putin

The commissioner from the European Commission, Frans Timmermansyesterday Sunday 22 May, he was a guest of the program Half an hour morebroadcast on RaiTre. In particular, the Dutch diplomat he pronounced on the new one perception of the Russian people on the war in Ukraine: “I see a change in the Russian companya small step towards becoming aware of what is happening in Ukraine “.

“In particular, mothers are beginning to wonder why they no longer see their children busy at the front. Then there are also the first expressions of protest in the concerts. Finally, the admissions of difficulties of the Russian ministers testify to the effectiveness of the sanctions”, he said. continued Timmermans.

In the usual appointment chaired by Lucia AnnunziataTimmermans also expressed himself on the exhaustion of the executive class of the directives of Vladimir Putin: “It is not easy to see what is happening internally, but I feel that there is something hidden even in Russian power, there is an air of divisions, of friction. This does not mean that Putin will fall overnight, that will take a long time. Meanwhile, the Kremlin leader continues to be in an increasingly weak position “.

Then, the EU commissioner turns to Italian politics by launching a hard attack, against some pro-Putinian figures: “Fortunately, in the last elections the populists lost, if we exclude the victory of the pro-utinian Orban in Hungary. They are the first to talk about freedom but then they do not want a free society, a free press. I have not yet seen the apologies of the friends Putin’s, not even in Italy. They should be braver and admit they were wrong about him“.



Frans Timmermans concludes, “Italy is not alone in facing the difficulties caused by the war in Ukraine. It will be hard for everyone, we will experience a fundamental change in our dependence on Russian supplies. Therefore we must prepare to fight together to strengthen our economic structure “.

In particular, the deputy of the League, Lorenzo Fontanahead of the foreign department of the party: “The executive vice president of the European Commission, guest of ‘Half an hour more’ on Rai 3, attacked the Putin’s friends, also in Italy making clear allusions to both our party and our leader. How much of more out of place and inappropriatealso in the face of the historical moment we are experiencing. Timmermans worry about the unemployed of Europe without hope or future, instead of saying things without meaning and without any foundation. Save your breath for something more constructive and useful to the communities “.

