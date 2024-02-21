Mexico City.- On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its arrival in the United States, the American magazine Time launched a special issue on Pokémon.

The edition is a review of the key moments of the saga in its history. The power and influence of the Pokémon franchise is explored during its expansion into the United States in 1998; the popularity of the Augmented Reality mobile video game Pokémon GO in 2016 and its lucrative card market.

“The franchise features more than a thousand creatures, from adorable to formidable and creepy. Among them stands out Pikachu, whose popularity is stronger than ever,” Time indicated on Amazon's sales page.

The magazine has four different covers with the first starter Pokémon of the series: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Pikachu; the magazine is in English.

It is printed on matte interior paper and was released on the US market on Amazon on February 9. It is possible to purchase it on Amazon Mexico, via import from the US, at a price of 377 pesos for Prime subscribers.

The launch occurred a few weeks before Pokémon Day, celebrated on February 27, the day on which the video games for the Game Boy console, Pokémon Red and Green, were released in Japan in 1996.

On February 27, the official Pokémon YouTube account will hold Pokémon Presents, an event in which news about the universe of these pocket monsters will be revealed. The broadcast will begin at 8:00 a.m., central CDMX time.