Los Angeles, Dodgers.- Everything seems to indicate that the future of Julio César Urías Acosta would be far from the Major leagueswell the 'culichi' 27 years old I would take a flight to Japan to continue his career in the tournament baseball of that country.

According to the information of the reporter, Han Seong Janhe mexican baseball playerwho was put in the free agency of the Major League Baseball (MLB) after a second suspicion for domestic violencewould be close to playing with the Japanese franchise Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Julio César Urías Acosta would be linked to the Japanese team for the next three years in exchange for 60 million dollars. The same source assures that negotiations would be close and the official announcement would be made at the end of this month.

He mexican pitcher He would reach the team where his compatriot plays, Roberto Osunaafter being notified that no charges will be filed against him for alleged domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reported on January 9 that Julio César Urías Acosta will not face charges for domestic violencebut that didn't mean he would play in the MLB again.

Your latest professional equipment, Los Angeles Dodgersbegan to remove everything that was related to the mexican pitcher that for the second time he was accused of family violence for allegedly pushing a woman against the fence outside the BMO stadium.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) placed Julio César Urías Acosta in administrative license while the investigations into his new accusation continued.

This is the second time that Julio César Urías Acosta is punished by the Big leagues for possible crime domestic violence. The first time occurred in May 2019. The charges were dropped in June and by August The majors He was suspended for 20 games.

It will be in the following hours that it will be known if Julio Urías will continue his professional career in Japan baseball with the team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks that holds its home games in the Yahoo Dome of the Fukuoka city.

