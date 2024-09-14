Tim Music Awards 2024: previews, singers and lineup of the second episode

Tonight, Saturday 14 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the Tim Music Awards 2024 will be broadcast, the music program that closes the summer hosted for the thirteenth consecutive time by the couple formed by Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada. The two evenings will be broadcast in prime time on Rai 1. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Cast (singers) and setlist

What is the full cast (singers) of Tim Music Awards 2024? The following will perform on the stage of the Verona Arena during the two evenings: Alessandra Amoroso, Alfa, Angelina Mango, Anna, Annalisa, Articolo 31, Big Mama, Bresh, Capo Plaza, Clara, Club Dogo, Coez, Elodie, Emis Killa, Emma, ​​Fiorella Mannoia, Frah Quintale, Gaia, Geolier, Gianna Nannini, Gigi D’Alessio, Il Tre, Il Volo, Irama, Kid Yugi, Lazza, Loredana Bertè, Mahmood, Massimo Pericolo, Max Pezzali, Mida, Negramaro, Noyz Narcos, Pinguini Tattici Nucleari, Raf, Rhove, Riccardo Cocciante, Ricchi e Poveri, Rose Villain, Salmo, Tananai, Tedua, The Kolors, Tony Effe, Umberto Tozzi and with the participation of Pio and Amedeo, Stefano De Martino and Andrea Delogu.

Also this year, the albums that have achieved FIMI/GFK Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum Certification between September 2023 and September 2024 and the Multi-Platinum singles released in the same period will be awarded. The TIM Music Awards will also feature awards related to Siae Certifications on events and tours that have reached over 100 thousand spectators (Gold), 200 thousand (Platinum) and over 300 thousand (Diamond) held between September 2023 and September 2024. The lineup of the Tim Music Awards 2024? The official lineup has not been disclosed.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch the Tim Music Awards 2024 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Friday and Saturday evening at 9:20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.