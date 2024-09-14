Ciudad Juárez— Two adult men and a teenager were arrested by the Municipal Police after they allegedly attacked a man with machetes and threatened to kill him after depriving him of his freedom in apparent revenge for a robbery.

Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat who were traveling through the Jardines de Roma phase I subdivision noticed the attack that led to the complaint.

According to the official report, at the intersection of Jardín de las Naranjas and Monte Antenne streets, the agents observed a group of people fighting, in which two of those involved were carrying machetes.

When they intervened, they noticed the presence of a man with a head wound, who when questioned about what had happened directly pointed out to the other three men that they had forced him onto a black 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer pickup truck on Jardines de Palermo Street in Stage II of the subdivision, which was at the scene of the fight.

The victim also stated that during the journey he was accused by the other three of having robbed them, in addition to being beaten and threatened with death on several occasions using machetes as a means of aggression and threats.

As a result of the accusation, the 17-year-old teenager, Juan Antonio RO, 20, and Lino LH, 44, were arrested and subsequently placed at the disposal of the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office. They were presented before the investigating authority as likely responsible for attempted homicide, illegal deprivation of liberty and/or whatever else may result.