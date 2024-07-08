Chihuahua.- The Secretary General of Government, Santiago de la Peña, described the investigation that was opened against former Governor Javier Corral Jurado by the Secretariat of Public Function, SFP, as having no differences or exceptions and as a case in which the law is strictly applied. In this investigation, the former governor is accused of serious offenses such as illicit enrichment and tax fraud. After the start of this process became public, De la Peña emphasized that the state government is respectful of the procedure as in any other case.

“In this and in all cases, we are respectful of the procedure carried out by the SFP and later by the TEJA. Once all the stages of the procedure have been completed, we will be attentive to the meaning of the resolution,” said De la Peña. He added that the law applies to any public official, even if it is a former governor, even though this may lead to misinterpretation.

“The fact that this time it is a former governor will surely arouse some curiosity, but there should be no differences or exceptions, it is always about the strict application of the law,” he said.

It should be noted that the accusation against Javier Corral by the SFP is based on two formal complaints, one of them filed before the agency and another before the State Attorney General’s Office. The complaints are related to the purchase that the former president made of a plot of land to expand his house in Ciudad Juárez, located on Costa Rica Street, during his period as governor.

Both complaints were filed in 2022. The first was filed in February by Omar Bazán Flores, a PRI deputy, and the second, which was criminal, was filed in May 2022 before the State Attorney General’s Office by the mayor of Ciudad Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, for alleged tax fraud and false statements for the purpose of defrauding, also related to the acquisition of the land.

The so-called hot spot did not appear in the asset declarations submitted by Javier Corral as governor of the state, one of which was modified during his administration and another corresponding to the end of his term.

The administrative offence of not declaring a property of which he is the owner is considered serious. Therefore, once the SFP investigation was concluded, the file was transferred to the competent area for the initiation of the administrative responsibility procedure.