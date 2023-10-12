Tim Ballard He faces a lawsuit from five women, who accuse him of having sexually abused them with a deceptive practice during his work as an undercover agent.

The American, with his work in the US Homeland Security Investigations Office, passed through Colombia and inspired the film ‘Sound of Freedom‘, thanks to an operation to rescue children from a human trafficking network in Cartagena.

(In context: Who is the man who saved hundreds of Colombian children from pedophile networks?).

It is the second lawsuit that has been filed against the American. He settled in Utah, USA, and met on October 11. According to the documents, The women who worked with him in his organization called Operation Underground Railroad accuse him of having abused them.

Photo: Instagram: @timballard89

“Our participation in Operation Underground Railroad was based on our commitment to fighting human trafficking. But while participating in that noble cause, we were subjected to sexual harassment, spiritual manipulation and sexual misconduct,” said Suzette Rasmussen, an attorney who It represents.

Apparently, Ballard would have attended practice couple’s ruse with which he would have forced the complainants to pose as their wives to deceive child traffickers.

The women allege that he would have used this strategy to act in operations against pedophiles, while allegedly manipulating, harassing and sexually assaulting them.

Tim Ballard, former US agent. Photo: Instagram: @timballard89

(Also: ‘Sound of Freedom’, ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ and other ‘dangerous’ movies).

“Ballard intentionally, knowingly or recklessly committed sexual assault against the plaintiffs, as the assaults were carried out under the ‘couple scheme’ to help save children and women victims of human trafficking,” mentions one of the sections of the lawsuit, cited by the media Guardian.

Tim Ballard responds to sexual abuse allegations

The women also assured that the directors of Operation Underground Railroad would have known about the complaints, but would not have acted at the time.

The organization that fights sex trafficking announced that it carried out internal investigations and, as a result of them, Ballard resigned in early 2023.

“Mr. Ballard’s alleged misconduct does not represent the values ​​of OUR or others within the organization. OUR is dedicated to combating sexual abuse and supports anyone who has been a victim,” they said in a statement.

(Keep reading: The director of ‘Sound of Freedom’, Alejandro Monteverde, spoke about conspiracy theories).

Upon leaving Operation Underground Railroad, Ballard became an advisor to the Spear Fund, another organization that “fights human trafficking.”

Lawyers for said entity reported that the former agent has “vehemently” denied the accusations of sexual abuse. “He hopes to vindicate his name in court, where evidence, and not baseless accusations in the media, decide the outcome,” they said.

Who is Tim Ballard?

The American worked as a federal agent, traveling through much of Latin America in operations against trafficking and child abuse.

On October 11, 2014, Ballard led an operation in which he rescued 55 children from a human trafficking ring on Barú Island and in Cartagena. In an interview with EL TIEMPO, he recalled that episode that inspired the film ‘Sound of Freedom’.

“That was one of the first rescues we did and I think that our work has worked because they were able to continue with their lives, educate themselves, have families, children, good jobs. This is hope, things can change,” he said.

JIm Caviezel played Tim Ballard (right) in the film Sound of Freedom. See also Papua New Guinea, the country where more than 800 languages ​​are spoken Photo: Angel Studios / Danny Barros

(See: ‘Sounds of Freedom’: Jim Caviezel’s fear in Colombia caused a miraculous rescue).

Besides, He revealed that he was afraid when they told him that they would take his story to the big screen.

“I didn’t understand how it was possible to make a story with a theme like that, without showing cruel and horrific scenes as is reality. But Alejandro Monteverde and Alejandro Verástegui (director and producer) achieved something strong without needing to explicitly show the abuse of children,” accurate.

After his work as an agent, he founded Operation Underground Railroad, which he left in 2023 after accusations of sexual abuse.

You can also see:

– The first video of Daniel Sancho in prison with an evident physical change comes to light.

– ‘They killed my puppy’: Colombian migrant cries for dog with whom he crossed 12 countries.

– Fabian Marta, financier of ‘Sound of Freedom’, arrested for kidnapping minors.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL