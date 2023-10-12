Florcita Polo, Renato Rossini Jr., ‘Checho’ Ibarra and Ximena HoyosThey became the new convicts of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. After presenting his dishes in this new episode of the culinary reality show, broadcast this Wednesday, October 11,three participantsThey did not convince the judges of the program. After receiving the worst ratings, they will now have to test their culinary game on elimination night to avoid saying goodbye to the show.

On the other hand, Tilsa Lozano and Saskia Bernaola They were the only participants who did comply with the jury’s request and were saved. In this episode of the culinary reality show, broadcast by Latinthe contestants prepared as the first challenge of the nighta pizza in a cone and then, as a second course, the classic preparation of France, Ratatouille.

