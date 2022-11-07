Only 2 weeks to go Tilsa Lozano walk down the aisle and marry athlete Jackson Mora; However, to date, the current jury of “The Great Show” does not know if her marriage will be with separate property and expressed her great concern.

Tilsa Lozano warns Jackson

According to Tilsa Lozano, to date there has been no time to address this controversial issue with her fiancé Jackson. In that sense, she asked him to tell her at once if she plans to separate her assets, since the wedding will take place on November 25.

“The truth is that we have never talked about it, we have not touched on the subject, if you want to tell me something, let me know at once. He has little time left.”

The “former avenger” also talked about the place where both will live after getting married and commented that they are planning to buy a house in the future.

“This is a rented house until we define the issue of purchase and where we are going to go,” he added to the Trome newspaper.

Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora will marry in 2022. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Tilsa Lozano

Tilsa wants to spend the rest of her life with Jackson.

Tilsa Lozano confessed that in her boyfriend Jackson Mora she has found her “perfect complement” and therefore wants her marriage to last a lifetime.

“That’s the idea. I think everyone gets married thinking of reaching old age. I have told (Jackson) that since he is the athlete he is going to take me in a wheelchair ” commented.

“Always, he is aware of me, my children, my mom, my dad. He is like that, a gentleman with the people he loves, ”she added.

Jackson Mora and Tilsa Lozano are about to become husband and wife. Photo: Tilsa Lozano/Instagram

Tilsa doesn’t want to be called “ma’am.”

Tilsa Lozano made it clear that although she will go on the married list in the next few days, she does not want to be referred to as “Mrs.”

“I will continue to be Tilsa Lozano. To me the lady, miss, lady of, no. no lady those who need to ‘seignorize’ to feel ‘more’ is because there is a little problem there”, he said.