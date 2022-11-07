Mexico. Sinaloan singer Julio Preciado he cancels several concerts at the last minute, because he has fallen ill; Through his social networks, he shares what is happening to him and when he will be back on stage.

Julio Preciado planned to sing in CaliforniaUSA, among other cities, but he will not do so due to health issues and at the request of his doctor, he will focus especially on treating himself for now.

In a video, “El Gigante de la Banda”, originally from MazatlanSinaloa, Mexico, mentions that he has a viral problem in his throat and because of that his doctors asked him for total rest so that he can recover soon.

“Friends of Oxnard, Gilroy, Concord and Woodland, His friend Julio Preciado sends them a big hug and, as a medical precaution, they are already listening to me, I have had a viral problem in my throat since last Monday and obviously they recommended a lot of rest,” explains Preciado in the video.

In addition, the singer of Como este loco and El sinaloense cites that it is nebulizing, “but unfortunately it hasn’t worked”, however, he hopes to fully recover his health in the next few days.

“The doctor says that the best thing is a break so that I can fully recover because if I go to work I can force myself more and after a while I won’t even be able to sing, so a very big apology for everyone.”

It is unknown how many days Julio Preciado will be absent from his work, since a concert with Banda El Recodo is planned on November 11, at the Arena CDMX, as part of his reunion tour. and most likely he will not show up.

We recommend you read: