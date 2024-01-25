It will be Pedro Almodóvar's first feature film shot entirely in English, filming will begin in March between Madrid and New York and will star Tilda Swinton (London, 63 years old) and Julianne Moore (North Carolina, 63 years old). John Turturro (New York, 66 years old) completes the cast. Title: Next room. This is what the production company El Deseo announced this Thursday.

It is the story of a “very imperfect mother and a resentful daughter separated by a great misunderstanding.” The mother will be a war reporter, and that is the role that Tilda Swinton will play. While Moore will take on the role of an autofiction writer, a friend of her mother and “repository of the pain and bitterness of both.”

Pedro Almodóvar (Calzada de Calatrava, 74 years old) explained in a statement the intention of the film: “The film talks about the limitless cruelty of wars, about the very different ways in which the two writers approach and write about reality. , talks about death, friendship and sexual pleasure as the best allies to fight against horror.” “And it also talks about the sweet awakening with the chirping of birds, in a house built in the middle of a nature reserve in New England, where the two friends live an extreme and strangely sweet situation,” he adds in the statement.

