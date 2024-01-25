Until Dawn for PS4 it can no longer be purchased on PlayStation Store: The game's page on Sony's platform says it's “not available for purchase,” which would seem to confirm recent rumors.

Yesterday, in fact, a well-known leaker revealed that a remaster of Until Dawn for PS5 and PC is on the way, and that the official announcement will be made within fifteen days. Who knows, maybe the news leak forced Sony to speed up?

In fact, removing a product from digital stores is a practically constant operation where there are re-releases in sight, especially in the presence of upgrades at a reduced price for those who already own the title.