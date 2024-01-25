Until Dawn for PS4 it can no longer be purchased on PlayStation Store: The game's page on Sony's platform says it's “not available for purchase,” which would seem to confirm recent rumors.
Yesterday, in fact, a well-known leaker revealed that a remaster of Until Dawn for PS5 and PC is on the way, and that the official announcement will be made within fifteen days. Who knows, maybe the news leak forced Sony to speed up?
In fact, removing a product from digital stores is a practically constant operation where there are re-releases in sight, especially in the presence of upgrades at a reduced price for those who already own the title.
A necessary relaunch
Exactly as happened for The Last of Us, also in the case of Until Dawn the remaster chat could be linked to the need to relaunch the brand in view of the Sony film in production, with important names behind it.
For the moment, in any case, there is nothing official: we will see if a confirmation for the remaster of Until Dawn will arrive in the next few days (or even in the next few hours).
