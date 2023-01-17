“We have full faith that through our ongoing conversations with the authorities, we can reach a decision that would allow the TikTok platform to continue serving the millions of content makers in Jordan who have found a home for creative expression on our platform,” the app said in a statement.

He pointed out that millions in Jordan follow accounts and hashtags on TikTok.

He explained that “our work teams will continue to take appropriate measures against any content that violates the guidelines” stipulated by the TikTok system related to respect for communities, stressing that “violating content in Jordan will be strictly and proactively removed.”

According to the application, “310,724 videos were removed in Jordan, 86.6% of them (…) before receiving any views.”

And law enforcement agencies in Jordan suspended the TikTok application on December 16, after publishing videos inciting murder and chaos, in the wake of violent protests.

And she said The Electronic Crimes Unit in the Jordanian Public Security Directorate In a statement at the time, “The TikTok platform was temporarily suspended from operating within the Kingdom, after it was misused and did not deal with publications that incite violence and calls for chaos.”

In a press conference at the time, the Minister of Government Communication and the official spokesperson for the government, Faisal Al-Shboul, accused the TikTok platform of having “published a large number of videos that incite murder and chaos.”

In the middle of last month, Ma’an governorate in southern Jordan witnessed violent protests and riots that led to the death of a security officer and the injury of more than fifty others.

And the security services announced at the time that they had arrested 44 people who participated in riots.