Psychology | Some people tolerate unpleasant feelings and surprising situations better than others – This is how you can practice psychological flexibility

Psychological flexibility should be practiced. With the help of a flexible mind, everyday life becomes less stressful and even big setbacks are easier to deal with.

The front person is annoying an urgent task on the table just when you were supposed to focus on other tasks in peace.

After work, it’s time for a shopping trip with a child of defiant age. Everything is going well until Napero throws himself on the ground in protest because no candy was bought at the store. In the evening, the phone receives a message from a friend who cancels the long-awaited friend date.