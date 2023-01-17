The Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) of Guatemala assured this Monday that it will take legal action against Ivan VelasquezMinister of Defense of Colombia, for his performance before the International Commission Against Impunity (Cicig).

The accusation against Minister Velásquez was made by the Guatemalan prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche within the corruption case that links the Brazilian construction company odebrechtfor which three new arrest warrants were requested today against former officials of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Cicig.

“The Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity will take legal action to hold former Cicig commissioner Iván Velásquez accountable for his illegal and abusive acts“Curruchiche assured during an official message.

In addition, Curruchiche issued the same warning to the Colombian lawyer Luz Camargo Garzonwho served as an investigator of corruption structures in Guatemala.

Velásquez is accused of allowing the approval of cooperation agreements, according to Curruchiche, anomalous, with two Brazilian executives of the Odebrecht construction company in 2017.

The 67-year-old Colombian was head of Cicig in Guatemala between 2013 and 2017a period during which dozens of corruption structures operating within government institutions were dismantled.

In 2022, Curruchiche annulled the testimonies that Brazilian businessmen had provided in 2017, where they accused former communications minister Alejandro Sinibaldi and former presidential candidate Manuel Baldizón of receiving bribes from Odebrecht equivalent to 18 million dollars in exchange for awarding projects to the construction company. .

On January 12, the US organization Human Right Watch released a report that accused the government led by Alejandro Giammattei of “deepening the deterioration of democracy and preventing accountability for widespread corruption.”

EFE