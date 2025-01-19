TikTok disconnected access to its users in the United States late on Saturday shortly before a law that contemplates its ban came into force, although it trusts the president-elect donald trump intervene after his inauguration on Monday to find “a solution.”

«A law has been applied that prohibits TikTok in the United States. This means that you can no longer use TikTok right now,” warns a message when trying to connect to the popular short video platform.

“We are fortunate that the president trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to restore TikTok once he takes office,” the message adds. »Please stay tuned!«.

After months of legal battle, the US Supreme Court on Friday unanimously endorsed legislation that ban the social network starting Sunday if its Chinese owners do not put it up for sale until that day.









The high court established that the law does not violate the right to freedom of expression and that the US Government has demonstrated that its concerns about Chinese ownership of the platform are legitimate.

“There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers an important avenue to express themselves,” the judges considered. “But Congress has determined that the transfer (of ownership) is necessary to address its well-founded national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and its relationship with a foreign adversary.”

With this decision, the effective date of the veto was kept at January 19, although legislators and officials from across the political spectrum have asked for some type of postponement. The law in question was conceived as a response to the widespread belief in Washington that TikTok is being used by China for the purposes of espionage or propaganda.

The fate of TikTok, in the hands of Trump

Officials from the outgoing Joe Biden administration assured on Friday that they will leave law enforcement in the hands of the magnate, who will take office on Monday. On Saturday, Trump told NBC that he would closely study the issue from the start of his term and that a “90-day postponement,” provided for in the legislation, would “probably be enacted” that year. day.

In 2020, Trump tried to ban TikTok, but is now in favor of keeping the app running. The Republican discussed this issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone on Friday. The social network’s CEO, Shou Chew, thanked Trump for his “commitment to working” together and “finding a solution.” The social network has undertaken intense lobbying to thwart the rule, including Chew’s announced attendance at the Republican’s inauguration.

In April 2024, Republican and Democratic congressmen approved this law aimed at preventing Chinese authorities from accessing the data of American users or trying to manipulate public opinion. The Department of Justice, which would be in charge of enforcing the law, said in a statement that its application “will be a process that will develop over time,” in an apparent sign of support for a postponement.

90 days of possible postponement

The text theoretically imposes internet providers and application stores to block downloads and updates of the Chinese application from midnight from Saturday to Sunday.

The law provides for a 90 day period if the White House can show it is moving toward a viable deal, but ByteDance and Beijing have so far categorically rejected a sale. Several American investors are interested.

Businessman Frank McCourt is willing to invest 20 billion dollars with other partners for the platform’s activities in the United States, without its powerful algorithm. Later, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI made an offer to ByteDance to merge with TikTok’s US subsidiary, a source close to the matter told AFP.

While Perplexity AI’s proposal does not specify an amount for TikTok, “I can’t imagine a deal for less than 50 billion dollarshe explained.

In the application, several content creators published videos with their favorite moments from recent years and farewell messages with calls to follow them on other platforms, including some Chinese ones like RedNote.