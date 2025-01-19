This book was initially written to be published after his death. Why now? By the way, the first case of papal autobiography in history

After twelve years, the impression was that we already knew everything about Pope Francis. In any self-respecting library there are a few biographies of the Pope, plus interview books in which data about his life are revealed. This Thursday it was put to…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only