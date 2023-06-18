The UANL Tigers They do not tire of breaking the market year after year, now, for this Apertura 2023 tournament they want to hit the table again and their plans are to get the services of Alexis Vegathe best player of Club Deportivo Guadalajara.
Although the rojiblanco player did not go through his best level last semester, he is well known for his quality on the pitch and they would look for him to strengthen his career in San Nicolás de los Garza so that they can go in search of the two-time championship along with players like Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova and André-Pierre Gignac.
According to information from Fox Sportsthe feline team intends to sign Alexis Vega the next tournament, however, due to the importance of the player in Verde Valle, it is very difficult for the rojiblanco team to agree to get rid of him.
The cats have concentrated on signing the best Mexican players on the market to nationalize their squad and not depend on so many foreigners given the constant changes in the regulations. For this reason, they recently made use of the services of Eugenio Pizzuto and Carlos Felipe Rodriguez.
For now, vega He is concentrated with the Mexican team that will play the Nations League and Gold Cup this summer, so they hope to be able to persuade the Guadalajara board of directors to sell their player to them.
Faced with this situation, at a press conference, the Uruguayan strategist spoke about his interest in the player.
“He is a good player, but unless Chivas needs money, I don’t think it comes from a footballer like him. I’m not waiting for this, but we’ll see. Lack of time.” he pointed he.
