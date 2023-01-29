The UANL Tigres hosted Atlético de San Luis on matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 tournament at ‘El Volcán’.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team was vastly superior to the team from San Luis Potosí, but they could not get an outstanding result for how dominant they were during the 90 minutes and ended up drawing zero scores.
We leave you with the performance rating of each of the UANL players.
Nahuel Guzman (8): during the first half of the match he was not required at all and went almost unnoticed and for the complementary part it was practically the same.
Jesus Garza (7.5): The youth team still does not have many reflectors, but it usually does its job and although it is not very noticeable in games, little by little it continues to be a starter
Igor Lichnovsky (8): He was very attentive to the team’s dangerous plays, he swept and fought a lot for the ball on several occasions.
Guido Pizarro (8): He was one of those who distributed the ball the most throughout the game starting from behind.
Samir Caetano (7.5): The Brazilian was the one who gave the most passes throughout the game, in the first half he gave a bad pass that almost caused the feline frame to fall.
Jesus Angulo (8): He provided several crosses down the left wing and many passes also passed through his feet.
Juan Pablo Vigon (7.5): He returned to the starting lineup and showed his enthusiasm with arrivals, shots, passes and tackles in the fight for the ball. He came out at minute 56 of substitution for Fulgence.
Rafael Carioca (8): As always, he was the engine of the midfield and gave good long and deep passes.
Fernando Gorriaran (8): participatory and risking his physique on each ball, he had a good game and came off the substitution at minute 78 for ibanez.
André-Pierre Gignac (8.5): As usual, he created danger on offense and in the first period he had a shot on goal and almost opened the scoring. In the second half he created danger again and finished off on goal several times, even scoring, but his score was cancelled.
Luis Quinones (7.5): his speed was important in generating dangerous plays on offense.
Raymundo Fulgencio (-): The Mexican attacker entered at minute 56, but had few plays with the ball to show off, in the end it was a discreet performance with some flashes with his offensive passes.
Nicolás Ibáñez (-): the stellar reinforcement in attack entered at minute 79′ and really had few interventions with the ball.
