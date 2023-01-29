The UANL Tigres received Atlético de San Luis at the University Stadium on matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 tournament and for the second consecutive date they tied, this time to zero goals, for which they add 8 units after two wins and two draws.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team was vastly superior to the team from Potosí with many dangerous plays, more possession and shots on goal, but they could not open the scoring due to the good work on the visitors’ defense
Due to this situation, the university fans did not leave the happiest of ‘El Volcán’, since they have not been able to add three in the last couple of games where they have been superior to the rival, so they need to improve the style of play .
In this way, we show you some of the reactions that have been generated through Twitter around the actions of the auriazul painting.
As in the stadium where the boos rained down at the final whistle, in the team’s publication about the result, the fans did not hesitate to point out the team’s deficiencies and expressed their annoyance about the result in this and the last game.
There are barely four days of the contest, but the feline fans want results as soon as possible and do not hesitate to put pressure on the board of directors and coaching staff, which some in a tone of sarcasm and humor (but also a warning) are already asking for the departure of Diego Cocca.
At home and being widely dominant, the cats did not know how to beat a team that did not propose anything throughout the game.
The journalist from ESPN, david faitelson criticized the trainer of the cats, Diego Coccaof not having achieved a solution to win the game with the team that is so coarse that it has.
Through Twitter they show that the local sound of the stadium wanted to minimize the boos from the entire stadium in the face of the bad result of the team, putting on music after the final whistle.
