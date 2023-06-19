Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Sebastián Córdova became the most important soccer player for the Tigres UANL in the 2023 Clausura finals of Liga Mx to lead to the national title by historically coming back to Chivas de Guadalajara at the Akron stadium.

The Mexican scored six goals in the Final Phase, five in the Liguilla, one in reclassification, to celebrate with the ‘U’ of Nuevo León their first cup in the First Division in overtime. Weeks later he recalled that moment when he responded to a comment from a rojiblanco fan.

Being part of the concentration of the Mexican National Team that participated in the Concacaf Nations League and debuts next week in the 2023 Gold Cup, ‘Sebas’ signed the shirt of a Chivas fan, who assures that he stole their league title.

Sebastián Córdova scored in the second leg final

“No way”, was the response of the Tigres UANL player and the moment went viral through a video posted on TikTok where the positive comments towards Sebastián Córdova did not stop appearing after his epic response to the Chivas fan.

Sebastián Córdova could be absent from the next official Concacaf competition due to injury, in addition to Alexis Vega and Edson Álvarez. The medical evaluation of this Monday will determine if they can play or will leave Diego Cocca.

Sebastián Córdova played with the Mexican National Team for the last time on Thursday against the United States National Team. He came on as a substitute at 83′ to take the place of Oberlín Pineda. Today, against Panama, in the duel for the third and fourth he stayed on the bench.