Tigres is the dominant team in the Liga MX Femenil. The UANL team is the top winner of titles in this category, until the Apertura 2022, in which they lifted the cup again, adding five championships. For the Clausura 2023, as is customary in the institution, the club will seek to continue leading the competition and fight to reach the final and embroider another star on its shield.
According to the most recent reports, the feline board is looking to hire Mexican-American soccer player Maricarmen Reyes, who currently plays for the UCLA Bruins in Division I of the NCAA. Tigres’ priority is to add the promising 22-year-old midfielder to their ranks for the Clausura 2023.
Just as there are highs in the transfer market, there are also lows. For the following semester, the soccer player Vania Villalobos will not continue in the UANL squad. The player originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, has been in the ranks of Tigres since the Apertura 2018 and will go to another team in the Liga MX Femenil in search of minutes.
According to the most recent reports, the 19-year-old goalkeeper will join FC Juárez, a team that finished 11th in the overall table last season. During her stay in Tigres she alternated ownership and substitution.
In the Apertura 2019 it was the tournament in which he played the most games, with a total of six games. In the Clausura 2021 he matched his mark. In the 2021 Apertura he played five games. However, last year was not very positive for Villalobos. In the Clausura 2022 he barely played a game and in the Apertura 2022 he had no minutes.
With the Braves, she will have the opportunity to receive more minutes on the pitch, but she will also have the great challenge of helping the team to transcend in the Liga MX Femenil.
#Tigres #Femenil #presents #loss #Clausura
Leave a Reply