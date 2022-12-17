Goalkeeper Vania Villalobos says goodbye to Tigres Femenil after 5 years with ‘Las Amazonas’

The royal goalkeeper says goodbye after adding 31 games, 13 goals in 0 and 6 titles as auriazul.

In Guardianes 2021 he spent 490 minutes without conceding a goal, the 4th best mark on the team. pic.twitter.com/cOZfgZnv1c

– Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) December 16, 2022