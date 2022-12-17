The Iranian authorities arrested Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the country’s most famous actresses, on Saturday for allegedly expressing support for the months-long protest against the Iranian regime. According to state news agency IRNA would Alidoosti have made “unsubstantiated” claims and shared “provocative material”.

A week ago, the actress posted an Instagram post expressing support for the first person to be executed by Iranian authorities for his role in the protests. It is not clear whether the Iranian authorities have arrested her because of that post.

The 38-year-old Alidoosti often collaborated with filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and thus gained fame at home and abroad. One of her most famous roles is in Iranian film The Salemsan from 2016, also by Farhadi. That production won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2017.

Protests against the Iranian regime have now been going on for months, starting with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September after a brutal arrest by Iran’s vice squad. According to human rights groups, hundreds of people have already died. The regime has also sentenced dozens of people to death. The first execution took place earlier this month.