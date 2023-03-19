

Faisal Al-Naqbi (Kalba)

Ittihad Kalba impeded its guest Al Wasl, with a 1-1 draw, in the match that was held at Ittihad Kalba Stadium at the end of “Round 20” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, so that the “Emperor” remained in third place with 40 points, and the “Tigers” raised its tally to 26. points, in eighth place.

Brian Ramirez opened the scoring for Ittihad Kalba, with a surprise header that deceived goalkeeper Khaled Al-Sanani in the third minute.

Al Wasl equalized from a penalty kick that Fabio Lima successfully translated for the second time in the 17th minute, after referee Ahmed Darwish decided to re-execute it after blocking it the first time from Issa Ahmed.

The referee dismissed Ittihad Kalba coach Farhad Majidi because of his objection to the decision to return the penalty kick.

Things got complicated for Al Wasl, after Argentine Geronimo Pobleti got a direct red card in the 76th minute, and Ittihad Kalba got a penalty kick, after Diaby obstructed Al Wasl player Siaka with a red card. Minute 112.

