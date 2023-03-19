Floorball | Did TPS go to election work? Supporters harshly criticize the choice of host

TPS Salibandy’s Sunday match will be hosted by a candidate for parliament.

Floorball the men’s F-League playoff quarter-finals are currently underway. On Saturday, TPS Salibandy’s supporters, TPS supporters, published a statement in which the supporter community strongly criticizes the choice of host for Sunday’s quarter-final.

TPS Salibandy announced on Friday that the host of the match will be a member of parliament Saara-Sofia Sirén (cook). Sirén is also a candidate in the spring parliamentary elections, and TPS has also published Sirén’s picture with voting numbers in its match advertisement on its website and on Facebook, among other things.

“TPS supporters do not accept the use of the club’s match events to promote partisan politics, whatever the political ideas of the campaigning candidate,” the statement states.

The supporters also state that they understand that TPS Salibandy has a financial interest in the matter, but they do not understand the subordination of the match event to party politics.

“This is a stale whiff of something from the past and it should have no place in the current operations of TPS.”

TPS supporters still emphasize that the position is not against Sirén.

“However, the TPS home match is the wrong forum for his party political campaigning,” the statement states.

TPS supporters receives support for his views from the chairman of the Finnish Hockey Players’ Association From Teemu Ramstedt.

“Sports is a part of society, also politics, but it would be good to keep party politics out of the core of sports, matches, competitions, etc. Let’s keep those moments and different sports communities neutral,” writes Ramstedt on Twitter.

TPS leads the quarter-final match series with 2–0 wins. Four wins are required for the semi-finals.