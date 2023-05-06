The news that there is this Saturday of Tiger Woodsthe great star of world golf, because he is in big trouble.



Erica Hermann, His ex-girlfriend is suing Woods for $30 million, warning that the golfer forced her to sign a nondisclosure agreement about their sexual relationship or risk losing her job at his restaurant.

Documents

“The non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was a previously known element of the lawsuit, but a state court filing on Friday in Florida explained Herman’s position on the key piece of evidence,” says Mundo. Sports.

USA Today also warns that the attorney for Hermann, Benjamin Hodas, said: “Mr. Woods was Mrs. Herman’s boss. According to Mr. Woods’ own representation of the facts, he imposed a NDA as a condition of keeping his job when she started having a sexual relationship with him. A boss who imposes different working conditions on his employee because of his sexual relationship commits sexual harassment.

He added: “Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in world sport, decided to engage in a sexual relationship with his employee and then, according to him, forced her to sign an NDA about it or else. get fired from your job.

“And, when he became disgusted with their sexual relationship, he tricked her out of her home, locked her out, took her money, pets and personal possessions, and tried to force her to sign a different NDA,” he says. The document.

“The landlord conditioned the availability of his apartment on his having a sexual relationship with a co-tenant. Such conduct amounts to sexual harassment under federal and state law. Florida about fair housing,” says USA Today.

“The brief summary of the events here and the defendant’s own link to the alleged agreement with his sexual motivations both at his job and at his home are enough to bring this case within the scope of the Forced Arbitration Termination Law”.

