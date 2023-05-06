The leadership of farmers in the northern part of the state regretted that the scheme proposed by Segalmex for the purchase of corn in Sinaloa literally shut out commercial growers.

This, affirmed César Enrique Galaviz Lugo, because the decentralized organization Seguridad Alimentaria Mexicana (Segalmex) intends only to benefit those farmers who sow up to 10 hectares with the purchase of their crops, something that benefits small farmers, but does not consider the vast majority of grass production to be obtained in the state.

The president of the Río Fuerte Sur Farmers Association indicated that for them as producers in the private sector it has been a hard blow to be left adrift, to the fate of the market.

It has been quite a difficult day for agriculture. We have witnessed an unfortunate decision by the federal government to differentiate between Sinaloan farmers, forgetting that corn is corn and that there are no small or large producers, we are all farmers.

Danger to the economy

The agricultural leader warned of the risk of terrible damage that will come to the economy due to the fall in prices in the commercialization of crops.

It is truly unfortunate that the Government of Mexico devalues ​​the activity in this way; Keep in mind that if farmers are doing badly, everyone is doing badly, especially here in Sinaloa, where we are an economy closely related to agriculture.

He stated that “if he continues in this direction, something truly tragic is coming. If we fall into a situation that breaks the productive scheme, we will suffer thousands and thousands of families, not only those of farmers, but all those that are directly and indirectly related to the agricultural sector, which, as I told you, number in the thousands.” , he pointed out.