Friday, January 6, 2023
Tiger brutally attacked his tamer during a circus show in Italy

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2023
in World
Tiger attacks its tamer

The event occurred during the show.

The incident occurred during the show.

The tamer is out of danger despite the injuries to the leg and neck.

In Italy, a tiger tamer was injured after one of the animals attacked him during a performance. In the video that was broadcast through social networks, it is observed how one of the animals remains calm while the other bites the man.

The 31-year-old trainer, Ivan Orfei, was interacting with the animals inside a cage, one of the tigers was high while the other was on the floor and suddenly jumped to bite his trainer.

The tiger bit the man’s leg and knocked him down causing injuries to various parts of his body. A circus worker entered the cage and hit the animal with a table, then the tamer managed to get out.

Italian media reported that the tamer was taken to a hospital. The man was reported to have sustained deep leg and neck injuries but no threats to his life.

.“As soon as I am 100% I will return to the cage with them. No problems and no negative thoughts towards them. Taming tigers has always fascinated me. I love animals madly,” the tamer told ‘The Sun’ newspaper.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

