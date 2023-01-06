Tiger brutally attacked his tamer during a circus show in Italy

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The event occurred during the show.
The incident occurred during the show.
The tamer is out of danger despite the injuries to the leg and neck.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 6, 2023, 10:28 AM
In Italy, a tiger tamer was injured after one of the animals attacked him during a performance. In the video that was broadcast through social networks, it is observed how one of the animals remains calm while the other bites the man.
(Also read: Mayor in the United Kingdom canceled fireworks show to take care of a walrus)
The 31-year-old trainer, Ivan Orfei, was interacting with the animals inside a cage, one of the tigers was high while the other was on the floor and suddenly jumped to bite his trainer.
The tiger bit the man’s leg and knocked him down causing injuries to various parts of his body. A circus worker entered the cage and hit the animal with a table, then the tamer managed to get out.
Italian media reported that the tamer was taken to a hospital. The man was reported to have sustained deep leg and neck injuries but no threats to his life.
.“As soon as I am 100% I will return to the cage with them. No problems and no negative thoughts towards them. Taming tigers has always fascinated me. I love animals madly,” the tamer told ‘The Sun’ newspaper.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
January 6, 2023, 10:28 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tiger #brutally #attacked #tamer #circus #show #Italy
Leave a Reply