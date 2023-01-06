The Mexican authorities detained this Thursday Ovid Guzmanson of jailed drug trafficker Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán, during an operation in the city of Culiacán (northwest) that unleashed intense shootings and burning of vehicles, leaving one dead and 28 injured.

Guzmán was captured by the army and the National Guard accused of leading “the Los Menores fraction, related to the Pacific Cartel (or Sinaloa Cartel), and is the “son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera”, sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States, he declared. the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, to the press.

The arrest occurred three days before the arrival in Mexico of US President Joe Biden, whose country offered five million dollars for the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, alias “El Ratón”, who was transferred to Mexico City on a plane Air Force.

The arrest of Guzmán, 32, unleashed intense shootings between criminals and security forces, and burning of vehicles in various points of Culiacán. This was reported by the young soccer player Iván Pineda, who plays for the Correcaminos team, and who had to take refuge in the club’s concentration hotel to safeguard his life.

Refugee soccer player in hotel speaks

Ovidio Guzmán, the son of ‘Chapo’, is currently 32 years old.

“I got up and heard gunshotsbut I didn’t imagine it until I started to see the news and social networks and they told us that the situation was complicated here (in Culiacán)”, Pineda told the Mexican version of ‘Diario AS’.

The Pineda club was to play its match against Dorados de Sinaoloa on Thursday night. However, the game was postponed due to the violence unleashed after the capture of the son of ‘Chapo’.

“If you feel a little afraid, it is obvious, it is not in our hands that something bad can happen, yes there is fear “Pineda told the aforementioned medium.

Until now, as has been learned, Pineda and his companions remain inside the concentration hotel. The situation that has been experienced in Culiacán does not allow them to leave.

*With AFP

