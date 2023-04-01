Dubai (Union)

The Football Association has offered tickets for the first-leg matches of the semi-finals of His Highness the President’s Cup, where Al-Wasl will receive Al-Ain team at its Zabeel Stadium, while Sharjah will host Ajman team, and the two matches will be held at ten o’clock in the evening next Wednesday.

Tickets are available through the Platinum List website «platinumlist.net», where fans can enter the site and purchase tickets starting today, as part of the Football Association’s keenness to facilitate all aspects of the fans to enjoy the atmosphere of the two matches that are held in a Ramadan atmosphere.

According to Article 20 of the tournament regulations approved by the Competitions Committee, which the clubs reviewed before the start of the season, the capacity of the stands of the first, second and third stadiums was divided by 50% for the fans of each of the two competing teams.

For its part, the Football Association organized technical meetings for each match, in the presence of competition management officials, the match observer and the media coordinator, as well as representatives of the two sides of each match. All technical and organizational aspects were discussed, the tournament list was reviewed, and the colors of the two teams’ shirts were approved. It was decided that Sharjah players would wear white shirts. Ajman players wear orange shirts, and in the match between Al Wasl and Al Ain, it was decided that Al Wasl players will wear yellow shirts and Al Ain players will wear white shirts.