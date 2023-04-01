On April 1, the spring call for military service in the Russian Armed Forces began.

In Russia on Saturday, April 1, the spring conscription for military service in the Armed Forces of the country began, it will last until July 15. Corresponding decree of President Vladimir Putin posted on the official portal of legal information.

According to the text of the document, in accordance with the Federal Law “On Military Duty and Military Service”, it is planned to send 147,000 people to the army.

147 000conscripts planned to be sent to the Russian Armed Forces as part of the spring draft in 2023

In addition, the decree of the head of state regulates the dismissal from service of soldiers, sailors, sergeants and foremen whose term of service on conscription is coming to an end.

Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff, previously indicated that not a single conscripted serviceman would be sent to the zone of a special military operation.

The previous call to the army began a month later than the traditional deadlines, on November 1, 2022, and lasted until December 31. The Kremlin explained this by the congestion of military registration and enlistment offices due to partial mobilization. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “this decision will make it possible to separate the flow of mobilized and conscripts.”