Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 10:11 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Tickets for the National Chirigotas Competition in the City of Cartagena have been available since yesterday at the El Batel auditorium box office, as well as on the 'auditorioelbatel.es' website.

The semifinals will be on Thursday, February 8. In the first show at 7 p.m., the following will perform: Los Sangochaos, Los Robinsones de la Isla, Las Chochonis and Chirigota de Fermín y Antoñito, a reference for the Cádiz Carnival. The guest group from the Andalusian city will bring their latest show: 'Antología'. At 10 p.m., in the second pass, Los Picoesquina, Chirigota del Soto, Jallullo and Chirigota de Fermín and Antoñito will take over.

The final of the contest will be held on Friday, February 9. The groups will flood the stage with their acidic lyrics in two shows: at eight in the afternoon and at eleven thirty at night.