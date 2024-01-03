An imam of a mosque in Newark, New Jersey has died after being wounded by gunfire. This was reported by ABC TV, according to which Imam Hassan Sharif was taken to the university hospital in critical condition and died a few hours later. The cleric was shot at 6 am local time outside the Masjid Muhammad mosque. When police arrived at the scene, they found Sharif lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left arm, a few meters from the mosque's entrance.

Investigators are investigating, using surveillance camera images, to try to trace those responsible. Some of the cameras were not operational, but investigators believe they found at least one that showed someone entering the parking lot and then running away, police said.