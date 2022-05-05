Tickets for the Champions League final that Real Madrid and Liverpool will play in Saint-Denisthey will have a price between 70 euros the cheapest and 690 the most expensivewith 52,000 tickets for fans of the 75,000 capacity of the stadium, 20,000 for each club, which the Madrid team will raffle among its members. Real Madrid has sent via email the usual procedure it does for the distribution of tickets among its fans.

They will only be eligible for club members, with a maximum quota of six tickets, and who must submit their application before from 12:00 noon this Thursday until 12:00 noon on May 10. Real Madrid members who wish to be in Paris supporting their team must make their request at the club’s online member service office. They will receive a reference number for the draw that will be held before a notary on May 11.

The tickets will be nominative and will only be able to access the Parc des Princes the winning partners who are prohibited from transferring or selling from localities to third parties. In case of doing so, Real Madrid will open a sanctioning file that would lead to the expulsion as a member of the fan and even to the cancellation of the ticket if it is detected in time.

Of the 75,000 tickets for the final, 52,000 will be for fans, 20,000 correspond to each club and will have four categories in their price. UEFA offered the four semi-finalists the option of 5,000 free tickets to distribute among the fans of the two finalistsas a reward for what was suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, but they all declined that option and announced a new agreement to apply discounts in category 3 and 4 locations. They will be priced at 60 euros, instead of 70, the most affordable and 150 uros instead of 180 The highest value tickets will cost 490 euros and 690 euros.