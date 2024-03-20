Ras Al Khaimah Customs was able to thwart two attempts to smuggle approximately 11 kg of narcotic substances during the past week.

The narcotic substances were found hidden in the bags of two travelers upon their arrival to the country through Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

The details of the incident are due to the customs employees’ suspicion of the two travelers who were seized, relying on their sense of security, their high training, and their mental abilities to pay attention to minute details.

The two men were suspected and their luggage was transferred for careful inspection. It was later discovered that the contraband had been concealed in a professional manner. Accordingly, the seized items and the two individuals were handed over to the relevant authorities to complete the security procedures.

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Mahrezi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Customs, praised the great role played by customs personnel in protecting the state and confronting customs violations and smuggling crimes, noting that this came as a result of supporting the customs inspection staff in the department with a series of intensive training courses, and qualifying them for inspection procedures. Providing the necessary capabilities and tools to perform their work to the fullest extent.