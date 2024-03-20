Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

On the Internet, Monika R., as the “Orgasm Pope,” gives tips for a fulfilled life: This is a contradiction to her job as a primary school teacher, according to the school authorities and the court in Austria. © Screenshot/Tiktok/Orgasm-Popess

The content that the teacher shared on the Internet in her free time was too offensive. That's why Austria bans the “orgasm pope” from working.

Linz – When she's in a bad mood, at least she doesn't let it show. “Hello, my dears,” says Monika R. on March 13th Tiktok: “Today there was the first court hearing in Linz. The other party made it very clear today that I will be banned from working in Upper Austria.”

“Orgasm Pope” from Austria fights for job as a teacher: court agrees with school authorities

That was exactly what she wanted to fight for – her job. In January, the “Orgasm Pope” was fired as a teacher by the Upper Austrian Education Directorate, and she took the dismissal to the labor court. Now the setback for the self-proclaimed “sexuality revolutionary”: the professional ban stands.

The school authorities had previously written in a press release that an educator must ensure that the general public's trust in the objective performance of her official duties is maintained in her entire behavior. The court apparently sees it similarly.

Comeback as a teacher ruled out: the country and the “Orgasm Pope” are trying to reach an out-of-court settlement

The authorities have ruled out the possibility that Monika R. will work as a teacher again. After all: the state of Upper Austria and the “Orgasm Pope” may agree on a settlement. With a dispute amounting to 100,000 euros, both parties initially announced in court that they would try to reach an out-of-court settlement. If no agreement is reached, the negotiation moves to the next round.

“We are now waiting for the written proposal from the Education Directorate,” said Monika R. on Tuesday oe24. She still can't understand why she was fired: “I haven't done anything wrong so far and I still stand by my sexual and relationship tips.”

On her “education channel” she gives advice for a fulfilling sex life and a happy relationship. An example: “Look in the mirror for at least 30 seconds every day and say to yourself: I love myself, with all my rough edges.” Only those who love themselves can be happy with someone else, according to the message. In more recent videos, R. visits, among other things, the erotic fair in Graz. (moe)