Genoa – Arpal has extended the yellow weather alert for thunderstorms on Liguria: in the Ligurian west the alert will end at midnight today while on the regional Central-Levant it will end at 2 pm tomorrow Some thunderstorms were activated in the morning on the Genoese area, accompanied by abundant lightning.

In the next few hours, according to Arpal forecasts, showers and thunderstorms will be possible, scattered strong or organized throughout the region. The instability will continue until mid-day tomorrow in particular on the Center-Levant, where strong phenomena will still be possible. Temperatures will remain stationary with minimums above 20 degrees in the capital cities and a maximum value of 25.3 in Camogli. At 12 noon the Omirl network reports 31.9 in Levanto San Gottardo (La Spezia) as the highest value.