Koloskov, in response to Karpin’s criticism of Fan ID, said that he needed to perform earlier

Honorary President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vyacheslav Koloskov reacted to the statement of the head coach of Rostov and the Russian national team Valery Karpin, who criticized the introduction of the Fan ID law. This is reported Sport24.

According to him, the initiative was discussed for more than one day, and coordination with all interested parties took a long time. “Where was Karpin during this story? He should have shown his active position during the discussion of the bill, and not now,” Koloskov replied.

Karpin criticized Fan ID on 15 August. “We still do not understand why this was done. Nobody understands,” said Karpin.

The first time the coach spoke out against the law in January of this year. It went into effect June 1st.

The State Duma adopted a law on the introduction of Fan ID in December 2021. The FAN ID was used during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. To enter the stadium, each fan was required to have a personalized spectator card. Most of the active fans of the clubs of the Russian Premier League opposed Fan ID and are boycotting the matches of the tournament.