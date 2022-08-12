We rarely hear about the CEO’s resignation from a role, but that’s what’s happening to the CEO of Thunderful Games, Brjann Sigurgeirssonwho stepped down from the role to focus his efforts on game development.

During a financial call this week it was revealed that the company had lost $ 2.1 million during the previous financial quarter. This was enough for the CEO to submit his resignation. Meanwhile, former CFO Anders Maiqvist will take on the role until a new full-time CEO is appointed.

Thunderful was originally formed in 2017 by Sigurgeirsson, Bergsala Holding, and Klaus Lyngeled, but became Thunderful Group in 2019 following a merger with Bergsala. The company’s main product has long been the Steamworld franchise, including SteamWorld Dig and its sequel, SteamWorld Heist, SteamWorld Quest, and even its early work, SteamWorld Tower Defense for 3DS, from subsidiary Image & Form.

However, the lack of a new SteamWorld game combined with the porting of titles that never made it to other platforms and The Gunk that was not welcomed as expected, the loss of revenue became real.

