A hopeless romantic. Ethel Well She is going through one of the most special moments of her life as she is about to marry Julián Alexander. However, this is not the first time that the host of “America today” arrives at the altar, since in the past she was married to Fernando Garabán, father of her two daughters.

Let us remember that the descendant of Gisela Valcárcel also had a romantic relationship with Sandro Monzante, whom he considers his first great love; however, this one did not prosper and she only remained in her memory. Therefore, in this note, we tell you what happened between them and why they ended.

How was the love between Ethel Pozo and Sandro Monzante born?

In 1998, Sandro Monzante He worked as a model for Gisela Valcárcel and, in that year, approximately, he would have started his romance with Ethel Pozo. According to what the TV host said, their relationships have always been long-lasting; therefore, this feeling lasted almost four years, despite the age difference: he was 23 and she was just 17.

Thus, in an interview with “Choca” Mandros, the daughter of “Señito” assured that the model was her first love.

“The first was sandro and it was a thousand years ago. (…) They are long relationships that I had, I was almost four years with him “ revealed the presenter of “America today”.

Ethel Pozo and Sandro Monzante were together for approximately 4 years. Photo: GLR file

Why did the relationship between Ethel Pozo and Sandro Monzante come to an end?

Although Ethel Pozo did not detail exactly why her love story with Sandro Monzante ended, she explained that her mother did not look favorably on the model due to the age difference. Despite this, the TV presenter assured that she always respected her relationship.

“He didn’t like (his mom) because he was a little older, but my mom has always been very respectful” he indicated.

After this sentimental bond, Pozo began her romance with Fernando Garabán, with whom she later married and had two daughters. However, they divorced after a few years.

What happened to Sandro Monzante?

Sandro Monzante is a Peruvian model, TV host and actor who shone in different productions such as “Canela” and returned to the screens with the series “The Other Liberators” of Latinain which he played one of the three Angulo brothers.

“I am grateful and happy with the opportunity they gave me, it has not been an easy character; however, the experience was incredible and a joy to meet again with friends of yesteryear” he mentioned in mid-2021 in an interview for Trome.

Currently, he is married to the model María Katia Olaechea and as a result of that romance he has a little girl.

Likewise, apart from his artistic life, Monzante is also passionate about sports and is recognized as an important personal training coach.

Sandro Monzante is a well-known Peruvian actor. Photo: Sandro Monzante/Facebook

How was the love between Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander born?

Ethel Pozo told how she began her love story with Julián Alexander through a live on Instagram. As she commented, it all started thanks to a tiktok that she recorded with Melissa Paredes when the latter was still part of “America today.”

Gisela’s daughter reported that Julián saw the tiktok and that after that he told Melissa “Your friend is so cute”; Before this, the last one quickly replied “she is single”.

Ethel Pozo will marry Julián Alexander very soon. Photo: Lapozo/Instagram

How was Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander’s first date?

Ethel Pozo revealed that the pandemic made it difficult to meet Julián Alexander in person, after spending several weeks writing to each other, first on Instagram and then on WhatsApp.

“I did not know what the protocol was like,” he confessed. According to what she said, he suggested that before meeting, each of them had a molecular test done.

According to the figure of América Televisión, that first date was full of magic. “I felt like he was my boyfriend, my partner, my man,” he said.