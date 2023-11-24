Two trucks provided by Egyptian organizations wrote: “We partner for humanity.”

In this context, a Sky News Arabia correspondent reported that the convoy of trucks carrying the Emirati field hospital is preparing to enter the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Rafah crossing with the entry into force of the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas.

He explained that the UAE field hospital is expected to be opened in Palestinian Rafah within a week.

He added: “The field hospital will be transferred from Al-Arish to the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian Rafah crossing in 3 stages within the next few days.”

Our correspondent indicated that there is an Emirati medical team that will supervise the field hospital and the condition of the injured as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3.”

Details of the truce in Gaza

The truce will be valid for 4 days, starting on Friday morning, and will be accompanied by a cessation of all military actions on both sides.

During this period, 50 Israeli hostages, women and children under the age of 19, will be released, and in return, for each one of them, 3 Palestinian women and children held by the Israeli side will be released.

200 trucks of relief and medical supplies and 4 trucks of fuel and cooking gas will be delivered daily to “all areas of the Gaza Strip” during the truce.

Israeli aircraft will stop flying over Gaza for 6 hours a day during the truce, starting at 10 am.

Israel launched its devastating bombing of Gaza after Hamas militants stormed the border fence on October 7, resulting, according to Israeli statistics, in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of about 240 hostages.

Since then, more than 14,000 Gazans have been killed, including about 6,000 children, according to Gaza officials.