Meloni-Renzi, and that reaction from the Chamber that can change the balance

The clash between Matteo Renzi And Giorgia Meloni in Senate it’s news. Not so much for the heated exchange between the prime minister and the leader of Italia viva, but more for the reaction in the Chamber from the opposition. From the right-wing benches they shout “enough!”, from the left he snaps applause for the former prime minister and – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – it hasn’t happened in a while that Pd and 5 Stelle would clap hands with the founder of Italia viva. The duel with the leader of FdI rings the alarm bells in a sleepy Chamber, drugged by the fiddle of a majority who argues every day about maneuver, justice, autonomy, reforms, but when he has to clash with the opposition magically it comes together again.

Melons – continues Il Corriere – exchange laughs and jokes with his neighbors, then he gets up to reply: “I didn’t expect this assist from you, Senator Renzi, thank you.” The following is a description A country that enjoys the trust of its citizens and investors, boasts a spread at the lowest and a stock market at the highest. But since, Meloni admits, “we don’t have a magic wand“, the former prime minister mocks the expensive fuel, invoking his help: “If you want to lend a hand with his friend Mohammad bin Salman — crown prince of Saudi Arabia — perhaps it would help us to lower the price of petrol.” The Melonians are cheering, they burst into shouts of jubilation that sweep away even the echo of easily disproved statements, such as “I never said of wanting to leave the euro”. But for the first time in years, the entire Left compact applauds the intervention of Renzi. A political signal.

