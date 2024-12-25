The arrival of the Christmas brings with it a moment of tradition. Although in recent times we like the avant-garde and pretend to be a real chef, it is time to accept that the traditional recipes they never fail. Consommé with egg and ham to warm you up, boards of cheese and sausages, some stew as the main dish (whether chicken, lamb or suckling pig) and of course, some homemade nougat to close with the best sweet. But, without a doubt, the most typical thing in the kitchens of Spain during these dates It is seafood in general, and the shrimp and prawns in particular.

Making more or less financial effort, the truth is that we all like this product to have some appearance throughout the holidays, whether fresh and on a tray or in the classic cocktail glass. But grilled is, perhaps, how we enjoy it the most older and smaller, although, all things considered, when we put the prawns in the heat we don’t usually give them the treatment they deserveoften spoiling the result. Raise your hand if you have left shrimp dry more than once!

The three mistakes we make with grilled shrimp

Don’t worry, to avoid ending up with a delicacy like grilled prawns, you have to pay close attention and not make any mistakes. the three most common mistakes.

To begin with, if the shrimp are frozen, you must remove the ice with cold water. With this simple process, the meat will not suffer, nor will it shrink or become tough before the deadline.

Grilled prawns accompanied by a beer. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another mistake made is salting them as soon as they are thawed. If you want a shrimp with good flavor you must add salt to the shrimp once they are well marked grilled on both sides. Not following this step will only cause the shrimp to lose water faster and remain completely dry.

And finally, the heat surface what we choose must be powerful, non-stick and capable of distributing heat evenly. For a dish to be at its best, it is also very important to know where to cook it and not make mistakes.





What type of grill should I prepare the shrimp on?

You may be in the process of renewing your kitchen griddle or you may not have one yet. But don’t worry, thanks to 20Shopping we can have access to a good, beautiful and cheap option: like this option from Cecotec.

Tasty&Grill 2000 Bamboo. Cecotec





BUY HERE



To obtain the best results, this model offers a non-stick plate with a surface area of ​​37.5 x 24.5 centimeters, which allows us prepare a considerable amount of food at the same time without fear of them getting stuck. Its 2000 W of power allows you to prepare, in addition to shrimp, other delicious proposals, which makes this gadget culinary staple all year round. Distributes heat evenly over the entire surface so that all foods cook equally and offers five power levels so that we can choose the most appropriate one according to the product.

In addition, it has an elegant and compact design so that we can transport it directly to our Christmas tables and finish cooking the ingredients on them. without putting our safety at risk, since its handles are cold to the touch. Likewise, laziness is no longer an excuse to use it, since its plate is removable and dishwasher safe, just like the grease collection tray.





