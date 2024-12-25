The ‘snowboarder’ Swiss Sophie Hediger died this Monday in a avalanche in Arosa (Switzerland) while training, as announced by the Swiss Ski Federation. The young woman, just turned 26, was a member of the national snowboardcross team and had achieved two podiums in the World Cup.

Police authorities announced this Monday the death of a woman who was practicing off-piste snowboarding due to a avalanche. However, they did not communicate the identity of the victim until hours later.

Sophie Hediger’s body was found two hours after the avalanche occurred in the Swiss Alps. Despite the efforts of emergency crews, nothing could be done to save his life.

The risks of tovalanche are currently very high in Switzerland, where heavy snowfall has fallen in recent days.









The death of the athlete has shocked the snowboarding world. “For the Swiss-Ski family, a dark shadow looms over the Christmas period with the tragic death of Sophie Hediger,” he lamented in a statement. Walter Reussertop leader of the Swiss Ski Federation.

A promise of snowboarding

Sophie Hediger was a promising snowboarder. The young athlete obtained her first two podiums in the World Cup last winter, with a second place in St-Moritz in January 2024 as the best result, as recalled by the Swiss Ski Federation.

Furthermore, Hediger had participated in the Winter Olympic Games-2022. Among his greatest achievements, gold at the 2023 Winter Universiade in Lake Placid also stands out. The young athlete was now preparing for the World Cup to be held in March in Engadin.