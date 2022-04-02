The relatives of Marinella Beretta, the 70-year-old found dead for 2 years in a villa in Como, have decided to give up her inheritance

The story linked to the solitary death of Marinella Beretta, shook all of Italy. The woman was found in a state of advanced decomposition two years after her death, in the Como house where she lived. Three relatives of the victim renounced the inheritance. News about another possible heir is awaited.

The story took place at the beginning of last February. Marinella, 70 years oldshe lived alone in the house in Como that, years before, she had sold to a man who had remained to live in Swiss. Thanks to her usufruct, the lady was able to continue living in that cottage.

Due to bad weather, some neighbors had contacted the owner of the house, warning him of the danger of trees present in the garden. The man then tried to get in touch with the elderly tenant, but received no response.

Suspicious reached Como and, not receiving an answer even on the intercom, contacted the Police to be able to enter.

Agents have forced a window and when they entered they found the semi-mummified corpse of the lady. A woman who, according to the autopsy results, was dead for about two years.

A story very similar to that of the 90-year-old woman from Trieste, found lifeless by the INPS officials who were looking for her to check her pension. In this case, death seems to have come, for the woman, even in 2018, four years ago.

Marinella Beretta’s legacy

Following the tragedy, the homeowner, aided by his lawyer, sought out the possible heirs of Mrs. Marinella Beretta through an appeal.

Research has led to three distant relatives of the 70-year-old. As reported by the lawyer of the Swiss man to the journalists of Fanpage.itHowever, these three people who initially came forward for the inheritance, in the end they all decided to give it up. The reasons for this choice are not known at the moment.

There would also be a possible fourth heirwho is currently doing the necessary research at the registry offices to understand if there is actually any parental link with the woman.

The lawyer of the homeowner has made it known that his client has given himself as deadline on Easter day. If by that date something concrete is not achieved, the Court will be asked to appoint a curator.