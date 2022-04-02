THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Saturday, April 2, 2022, 12:14



The Cartagena City Council closed the year 2021 with a remaining treasury of 907,000 euros, which according to sources from the mayor’s office, will be used to pay pending invoices with suppliers and municipal service contracts. The councilor for the Treasury, Esperanza Nieto, reported yesterday the end of the 2021 financial year. In the settlement of the budget, as detailed, there is a higher cost than initially budgeted to meet the needs of the pandemic, although it has been offset by some higher income, which has made it possible to comply with the principles of budget stability. The 2021 surplus was €6.3 million.

The report was presented to the opposition groups in the Informative Commission of the Treasury and the Interior, meeting in the administrative building on San Miguel Street. In addition to this positive cash balance, the report also reflects the figures for the City Council’s consolidated debt with credit institutions, amounting to 34 million euros, and with long-term commercial entities, 26.3 million euros. The sum of both figures, about 60.4 million euros, does not exceed 28% of the ordinary resources of the City Council, “which reflects an acceptable economic situation,” Nieto said.

The Treasury Commission also reviewed the new municipal market ordinance, which opens the door for them to open in the afternoon and on Sundays and holidays. It was with the abstention of the opposition. In addition, it was unanimously approved to start the process to nominate four public spaces. The Ensanche municipal athletics track will be renamed Jesús Sanchís Trobat Athletics Track; the social premises of Los Urrutias will bear the name of Elena Lledó; the existing children’s park next to the Los Urrutias community center will be nominated as the Valeria Galindo García Park; and a plaza in Ciudad Jardín will remember the teacher and poet Enrique Piñana Segado