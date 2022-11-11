Residents of the Pachequera district of San Cayetano plan to organize a night watch group to patrol the surroundings of the town. They claim to be tired of a series of robberies that are taking place in the area.

One of them occurred in the early hours of last Sunday. The video surveillance cameras installed on a street captured the moment when two men, with their faces covered, force the lock of a car parked on the road. One of them goes inside to release the parking brake, while the other individual pushes the car, apparently to start it using a jumper in the ignition.

The latest assaults occurred in the early hours of Thursday, when a group of thieves stole a van from a company in the district. That car was allegedly used to perpetrate a series of robberies in several establishments located in nearby towns. In the San Cayetano district itself, they forced the entrance door of a bar and took the cash that was in the drawer of the cash register and the safe. “They ripped it out by the roots and found it the next day broken and abandoned on a farm,” says a source close to the case.

Another of the robbed companies is located in Dolores de Pacheco. There they tore down a fence to loot the company. The last assault of the band that morning took place in a restaurant in the district of Los Infiernos, in Torre Pacheco.

There, they entered the establishment and, in this case, loaded the van with a tobacco vending machine to rob it. In this case, it has not yet been found.