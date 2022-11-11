Two TikTok comedians were publicly slapped in Nigeria for making a video that a court in northern Kano state ruled defamed state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, according to a judicial spokesman.

Mubarak Isah Muhammad, 26, and Nazifi Muhammad Bala, 23, each received 20 lashes for making defamatory statements about the governor, said a spokesman for the Kano State Judiciary, Baba Jibo Ibrahim. The two friends, according to Ibrahim, were sentenced after being taken to a magistrates’ court.

“They were indicted before the Kano State Magistrates Court for defaming the character of Governor Umar Ganduje on his TikTok social media account. When the charges were read to them, they pleaded guilty to both counts of defamation of character and inciting public disturbance,” Ibrahim said.

Saifullahi Ibrahim, a lawyer who visited the men in prison, said the TikTok video was taken four years ago and only recently resurfaced online. Ibrahim said he had known the two men for more than a decade.

In addition to the court-ordered public whipping, the men were ordered to pay a fine of 10,000 naira each and cleaning “including sweeping the courtroom premises and washing the courtroom toilets for 30 days,” Ibrahim said.

They were also forced to make a video on social media to publicly apologize to Governor Ganduje.

Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International’s director in Nigeria, condemned the decision, saying that “shooting the authorities is not a crime”.

Amnesty International condemns the sentencing of TikTokers Mubarak Muhammad (Uniquepikin) and Nazifi Muhammad for allegedly defaming the governor of Kano state in northern Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/bid2Y6olFA — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) November 8, 2022

The human rights agency called on the Nigerian authorities to “immediately overturn this terrible sentence”. Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong wants the magistrates’ court decision to be challenged in a higher court.

“I don’t understand why people should be flogged. This form of punishment is inhumane and incompatible with the right to human dignity,” she said.

“It is also doubtful whether they received a fair trial. I believe the two men should take steps to challenge the decision in the higher court.” Effiong added that it is the right of citizens to criticize their leaders.

“Citizens have a constitutional right to freedom of expression, and this right must be respected, especially with regard to holders of public office. The right of citizens to criticize them is preserved by the Constitution,” he said.

Governor Ganduje had previously come under public criticism after a video that appeared in local media in 2018 appeared to have caught him pocketing huge amounts of US dollars believed to be the proceeds of a bribe.

The governor denied all the allegations.

Kano, located in northern Nigeria, operates under its own strict interpretation of Sharia law. Blasphemy convictions are common in the predominantly Muslim state, where a version of Sharia law is enforced by religious police known as the Hisbah Corps.