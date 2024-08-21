Forced to wear an electronic bracelet and subject to constant surveillance, Juan Carlos MC, the former coordinator of the Beta Group of the local representation of the National Institute of Migration (INM), was finally reunited with his family.

It has been 494 days since elements of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) executed the arrest warrant against MC, accused of the crime of homicide to the detriment of 40 people in a situation of mobility and 27 more who were injured on March 27, 2023, and since he left the Social Reintegration Center on Monday at 10:40 p.m. Elisa Burgos, Juan Carlos’s wife and who led the information campaign to show that the father of her children is innocent, confirmed that the former federal official was already at home, after the District judge admitted the deposit of the economic bail for two million pesos after modifying the precautionary measure of preventive detention of criminal case 235/23. “The requirements established in the hearings of November 9, 2023 and January 12, 2024 are deemed to have been met, since the valuable economic guarantee of two million pesos imposed on the accused was exhibited and the defense states that it has delivered the US visa and passport to the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic,” says the document signed by Judge Juan José Chávez Montes, who ordered the immediate release of the accused. “Solely and exclusively for what refers to this criminal case and crimes, as long as he is not at the disposal of another authority or serving preventive or punitive detention,” he warned. With the release of Juan Carlos, there are now three accused of the accident recorded at the Juárez Immigration Station of the INM who manage to revoke the precautionary measure of preventive detention and obtain the benefit of conditional release. The first to leave Cereso 3 was Eduardo AM, former head of the INM Material Resources Department, released on April 13, 2024, and who faces criminal proceedings for the same crimes after posting bail for 1.5 million pesos. Both he and Juan Carlos were charged on April 13, 2023 in criminal case 253/23. On June 13, Daniel GY, who served as the local representative of the INM Northwest and was one of the main suspects in alleged acts of corruption against people in a situation of mobility, also left prison. The charges against GY are contained in criminal case 216/23. For this fact, 11 people are subject to criminal proceedings. Five of them are free, because in addition to the three former public servants cited, Commissioner Francisco Garduño Yáñez enjoys the precautionary measure of signature, so he travels to this border every fifteen days at the expense of the treasury. The fifth free defendant is Antonio Molina Díaz, who is a fugitive and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has not disclosed what actions it has taken to find his whereabouts. Still in preventive detention are Salvador GG, former head of the INM Representation Office in Chihuahua, for unlawful exercise of public office, homicide and injuries, as well as Rodolfo C. de la T. and Gloria Liliana RG; both face charges for the crimes of homicide and injuries. While the civilians accused of these same crimes are the foreigners Jeison DCR and Carlos Eduardo CR, and the private security guard Alan Omar PV. One more guard remained at large and has not been located either.

